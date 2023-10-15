We had to break the rules to keep the SABC alive
A court this week set aside a security contract approved by former members of the SABC interim board — and affirmed an SIU recommendation that the board members should be declared delinquent directors. Mathatha Tsedu, one of those board members responds
15 October 2023 - 00:00
The SABC is not only our national public broadcaster, it is also a national keypoint. As such, security at the SABC is an important issue. In many countries, the defence force is responsible for security and it is not unusual to find a military tank parked outside a national broadcaster...
