Boks have the weight of an anxious, fractious SA on their shoulders

SA is far too complicated a country for us to buy into national myths

When I woke up this morning and swiped open my phone, the first message I saw was a video posted to WhatsApp by my aunt. The clip was a five-minute sizzle reel set to the soundtrack of Sister Bettina celebrating the might of the South African national rugby team and the fighting spirit of the grateful nation supporting them...