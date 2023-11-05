A bitter struggle for a promised/occupied land
Leave behind the death cult of Hamas
The bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas which erupted on October 7, has deeply divided public opinion.
05 November 2023 - 00:00
The massacre committed by Hamas in southern Israel last month was not a military manoeuvre or a tit-for-tat operation. As many as 1,400 people, mostly Israeli civilians, were killed on a holiday morning in brutal, medieval ways. Children were beheaded, whole families were murdered, civilians were burnt to death, and dozens of revellers at a music festival were gunned down...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.