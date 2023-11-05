Opinion

Predictably, Cyril takes charge, in a Springbok victory he shed no sweat for

The desire to bask in the glory of the endeavours of others is a reflection of a national malaise, writes Barney Mthombothi

05 November 2023 - 00:03

As the Springboks waited to claim the prize they’d sweated so long and so hard for, President Cyril Ramaphosa sauntered across the stage. It seemed as though he wanted to either accept the trophy himself, or be the one who presented it to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. He was going to play some role in the proceedings. And he didn’t bother to check whether any of the administrators or coaches were with him; inserting himself, he simply gatecrashed the party...

