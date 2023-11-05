Predictably, Cyril takes charge, in a Springbok victory he shed no sweat for
The desire to bask in the glory of the endeavours of others is a reflection of a national malaise, writes Barney Mthombothi
05 November 2023 - 00:03
As the Springboks waited to claim the prize they’d sweated so long and so hard for, President Cyril Ramaphosa sauntered across the stage. It seemed as though he wanted to either accept the trophy himself, or be the one who presented it to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. He was going to play some role in the proceedings. And he didn’t bother to check whether any of the administrators or coaches were with him; inserting himself, he simply gatecrashed the party...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.