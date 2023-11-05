A bitter struggle for a promised/occupied land
SA must break off diplomatic relations with Israel
The Jewish state has entered a violent interregnum of mutually destructive and adversarial confrontation
05 November 2023 - 00:00
In January 2006, I was a member of the South African observer mission to the elections in Palestine’s West Bank and Gaza Strip. I was assigned to Nablus, Jenin and Tulkarm in the West Bank, and so came to witness the brutality that results from Israel’s illegal occupation. The daily humiliation to which Palestinians are subjected is worse than diabolical apartheid social engineering, as it involves the systematic appropriation of the Palestinians' ancestral land for Israeli settlements. ..
