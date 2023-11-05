We’re in the final act of a tragedy
Quite how the ANC dies as a government is impossible to predict, writes Peter Bruce
05 November 2023 - 00:02
Clearing my desk the other day I came upon a story I had printed out with an alarming headline: “SA on one-way ride to a debt crisis, warns Michael Sachs”. Sachs is a seriously wise economist and former head of the National Treasury’s budget office. He quit rather than bend the knee to Jacob Zuma and the Gupta brothers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.