Beware the temptations of a fool's paradise
Julius Malema pointedly ignored the facts of how and why rugby, much loved by large sections of the white population, got to keep the Springbok emblem
12 November 2023 - 00:01
Julius Malema slaughtered a holy cow with typical truculence this week, denouncing the Springboks as a symbol of apartheid. In today’s South Africa, what can be more slanderous than to be associated with that universally detested system, which caused untold harm not only to black people but to the entire country?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.