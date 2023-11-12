Opinion

Beware the temptations of a fool's paradise

Julius Malema pointedly ignored the facts of how and why rugby, much loved by large sections of the white population, got to keep the Springbok emblem

12 November 2023 - 00:01
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor

Julius Malema slaughtered a holy cow with typical truculence this week, denouncing the Springboks as a symbol of apartheid. In today’s South Africa, what can be more slanderous than to be associated with that universally detested system, which caused untold harm not only to black people but to the entire country?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | Israel-Hamas war: the case for cutting ties with Israel Ideas
  2. MIKE SILUMA | Middle East war cries out for sanity on the part of leaders Opinion
  3. MIKE SILUMA | Problem? what problem? Just drink the Kool-Aid Opinion
  4. PODCAST | Did Zondo’s state capture recommendations fall on deaf ears? Ideas
  5. BOOK REVIEW | A unique unveiling of an extraordinary life Insight
  6. MIKE SILUMA | Bile over Buthelezi reveals the wounds that have not healed Insight

Latest

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | We need help to fight crime, wherever we can find it Opinion
  2. SABELO SKITI | The questions Mdwaba still won’t answer about R5bn UIF scheme Insight
  3. PETER BRUCE | Media is dumbing down, along with the state Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | Protect witnesses and incentivise whistleblowers Opinion
  5. MIKE SILUMA | Beware the temptations of a fool's paradise Opinion

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations