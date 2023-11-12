For South Africa's health, we must get NHI right
Instead of limiting healthcare, as will be the case under the National Health Insurance in its current form, we need to build on what we have to urgently expand access to quality care
12 November 2023 - 00:00
We all want a healthcare system that works, ensuring every South African, rich or poor, has access to quality care without financial hardship. There are challenges in the current system, but there are many world-class doctors, nurses and hospitals in the public and private healthcare sectors. We believe it is possible to build a better system if we harness the skills and resources of both for everyone's benefit. ..
