Opinion

Media is dumbing down, along with the state

12 November 2023 - 00:02
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

The quiet of my village near Hermanus was shattered last Thursday by the roar of what was quite clearly a jet engine, close to the ground. Being an aeroplane junkie since childhood, I rushed out to see one of the South African Air Force’s gray Saab Gripen fighters, its distinctive winglets forward of the cockpit clearly visible as it banked low along the KleinrivierMountains on its way to the SAAF’s test facility at Bredasdorp about 60km away...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PETER BRUCE | We’re in the final act of a tragedy Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | Fair or not, whining won’t help Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | Ahead of 2024 election, ANC looks to the lights Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | Two wrongs do not make it right to pick sides Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Deploy and destroy is the ANC’s way, and Unisa is next Opinion

Latest

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | We need help to fight crime, wherever we can find it Opinion
  2. SABELO SKITI | The questions Mdwaba still won’t answer about R5bn UIF scheme Insight
  3. PETER BRUCE | Media is dumbing down, along with the state Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | Protect witnesses and incentivise whistleblowers Opinion
  5. MIKE SILUMA | Beware the temptations of a fool's paradise Opinion

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations