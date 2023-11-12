Media is dumbing down, along with the state
12 November 2023 - 00:02
The quiet of my village near Hermanus was shattered last Thursday by the roar of what was quite clearly a jet engine, close to the ground. Being an aeroplane junkie since childhood, I rushed out to see one of the South African Air Force’s gray Saab Gripen fighters, its distinctive winglets forward of the cockpit clearly visible as it banked low along the KleinrivierMountains on its way to the SAAF’s test facility at Bredasdorp about 60km away...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.