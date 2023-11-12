Q&A with Refilwe Mongale, executive manager for road safety at the RTMC
A recent global survey found South Africa's road safety laws among the weakest and least enforced. Chris Barron asked Refilwe Mongale, executive manager for road safety at the Road Traffic Management Corporation ...
12 November 2023 - 00:00
How serious is the RTMC about road safety?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.