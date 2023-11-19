Our Jewish faith compels us to oppose Israel’s actions in Gaza
Open letter signed by more than 600 SA Jews says sanctity of life and the duty to preserve it are fundamental Jewish principles
19 November 2023 - 00:00
This week, more than 600 South African Jews published an open letter (https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ejsYVhq1O0NXykqzOdtIwjHuKPp1KnC1yCoiZ3HcJQo/edit) calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The signatories come from a range of backgrounds, and include prominent lawyers, writers, artists and academics...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.