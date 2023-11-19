Opinion

Well done, Proteas

19 November 2023 - 00:00 By Brandan Raynolds
The Proteas were eliminated from the 2023 Cricket World Cup by Australia in the semifinal on Thursday. 

Australia were simply the better team at Eden Gardens on the day.

The Proteas have been criticised on social media, especially captain Temba Bavuma, after the defeat.

But we should all be proud of the boys — they gave it their all and played their hearts out.

