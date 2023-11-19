When ‘man up’ is the wrong thing to say
Male suicide, as prevalent as it is, receives little attention. It’s often the result of men not wanting to be seen as weak or vulnerable
19 November 2023 - 00:00
We might be in the 21st century, but men still feel the shame they have had for centuries when it comes to expressing their emotions and seeking support for mental health issues. As result, many of these issues tragically lead to suicide. In fact, South Africa has one of the highest male suicide rates in the world...
