With Hamas neutralised, perhaps there is hope for the future
Antisemitism has soared since October 7, including in South Africa, but Israeli military successes against Hamas might pave the way for a calmer period in the Middle East
19 November 2023 - 00:00
For the past six weeks distressing images have come out of Gaza, following Israel’s attempts to eradicate Hamas and take back its hostages. It is important to remember how we got here. On the sabbath of October 7, coinciding with the Jewish festival of Shemini Atzeret, an incursion of major proportions from Gaza into southern Israel took place. The carnage wrought by Hamas was unprecedented. ..
