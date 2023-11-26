Helping SMEs helps us all
Creating the environment for entrepreneurs to thrive is an essential part of economic transformation
26 November 2023 - 00:00
The FinScope survey of small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) in 2020 found that South Africa has an estimated 2.6-million entrepreneurs, 46% of whom are female, running 3.2-million SMMEs. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.