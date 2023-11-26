In search of common cause
The new Joburg speaker spells out her priorities for fractious council to Sisanda Mbolekwa
26 November 2023 - 00:00
Until her election as the new Johannesburg council speaker, Margaret Arnolds’s name would have been unfamiliar to many outside the city’s political circles. But Arnolds, an African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor, is not a newcomer to politics, her decades-long public career having started in community activism in her Albertville, Johannesburg, hometown...
