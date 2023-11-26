Chief justice Raymond Zondo and his team investigated and compiled a damning report on state capture, but it seems we may never see those identified as wrongdoers behind bars.
Last week, the Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court struck former Eskom boss Matshela Koko's fraud, corruption and money-laundering case from the roll, owing to unreasonable delay on the part of the National Prosecuting Authority.
A number of officials have been fingered in the report, but are yet to appear in court.
State capture case: unacceptable
