What will South Africa look like in 2035?
Based on the answers of hundreds of people, three key drivers look set to affect the country over the next decade and beyond
26 November 2023 - 00:00
We live in a global reality with many moving parts and intersecting trends — what social scientists call the “Vuca” (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity) world. South Africa is being buffeted by internal and external forces that are shaping both its present and future. Merely focusing on headlines will not help us develop a deeper understanding of unfolding trends. Hence, we must come up with potential future scenarios so we as a nation can have important conversations about where we are headed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.