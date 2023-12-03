Kissinger’s cold-blooded machinations helped shape the world we live in today

The mighty sought his advice, but for many he was a war criminal many times over

Gushing tributes have been pouring in this week after the death at 100 of Henry Kissinger, a man of many hats, who is described variously as a scholar, political scientist, dispenser of geopolitical advice, diplomat and, importantly, the most powerful US secretary of state of the postwar era...