The war against HIV is not yet won and must remain in the spotlight
South Africa cannot ease off on its efforts to ensure everyone who needs treatment, gets it
03 December 2023 - 00:01
Every year on December 1, the world reviews progress in the decades-long battle against HIV/Aids. This year, led by the UN, it does so under the global theme “Let Communities Lead”. The theme is apt, reflecting the now-accepted understanding that conquering the disease is as much a personal as it is a societal responsibility...
