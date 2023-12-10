Breakdowns in water and sanitation services are a threat to public health
The cholera outbreaks in South Africa highlights how municipalities are failing to maintain infrastructure
10 December 2023 - 00:00
Unreliable water and sanitation services are a growing concern in several municipalities, as this can have a huge impact on the health and safety of citizens. In recent months, South Africa has had cholera outbreaks in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State...
