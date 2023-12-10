How to oust the ANC: make it a Jardine vs Cyril fight
If the MPC could agree on Roger Jardine, running a US-style campaign with him as the figurehead would destroy the ANC at the polls
10 December 2023 - 00:03
With a general election about six months away, it’s late in the day to form a new political movement and register a new political party. But that’s what former FirstRand chair and former Aveng and Primedia CEO Roger Jardine plans to do today...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.