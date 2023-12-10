NHI in its current form is a cynical vote-catching ploy
Critics say the bill rushed through parliament is unconstitutional because public input has been ignored
10 December 2023 - 00:00
Let’s get one thing clear: universal health coverage, where everyone is able to access quality health care at low to no cost, is something all progressive individuals must support without question. The commodification of healthcare has created a disparity in treatment where the quality of the care you receive depends on the depth of your pocket...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.