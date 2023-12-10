SA’s democratic government has come a long way
Despite remaining challenges, South Africa's democratic government has achieved greater freedom and better living conditions for the majority of its people, writes Tasneem Carrim
10 December 2023 - 00:00
The upcoming celebrations marking 30 years of freedom and democracy next year will provide South Africans from all walks of life the chance to reflect on what it was like to have lived in apartheid South Africa. It is also an opportunity to reflect on the changes that have taken place since 1994, the challenges that remain, and the way forward for the country...
