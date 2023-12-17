Opinion

Cyril's roadmap to 2024 elections

17 December 2023 - 00:00 By BRANDAN REYNOLDS

New nuke deal, coalitions and National Health Insurance are just some of the gifts in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Christmas bag...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. CARTOON | Heavy tome: Crowded ballot paper for next year's elections Opinion
  2. CARTOON | Cyril keeps cabinet review private to avoid ‘embarrassing’ executive Opinion
  3. CARTOON | State capture case: Unacceptable Opinion
  4. CARTOON | No hope for citizens as ministers also fall victim to crime — despite ... Opinion
  5. CARTOON | DA ‘believes in freedom of expression’, except when it comes to Israel Opinion

Most read

  1. Obituary: Humphrey Tyler the only reporter present at Sharpeville massacre Opinion & Analysis
  2. PETER BRUCE | ANC mines pit of despair for a few rands more Opinion
  3. SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | ANC has to dig into distant past for bragging points Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL |  We owe it to each other to take care on the roads over the holidays Opinion
  5. MAVUSO MSIMANG | Why I rescinded my resignation from the African Nation Congress Opinion

Latest Videos

Erik ten Hag ‘very proud’ after Manchester United stalemate at Liverpool
'It is satisfying,' - Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker after winning Carling ...