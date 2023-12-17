Why I rescinded my resignation from the African Nation Congress
ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang explains the circumstances surrounding his decision to rejoin the party
17 December 2023 - 00:00
In the aftermath of the unfortunate handling of my letter of resignation from the ANC by the office of the secretary-general (SG), senior officials of the ANC Veterans League facilitated a meeting between SG Fikile Mbalula and myself with the view to ironing out our differences and, more importantly, exploring the possibility of my going back to the ANC...
