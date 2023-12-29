Conflicts such as those in Gaza and Ukraine hamper efforts to improve global public health
The WHO achieved many successes this year, but challenges such as the wars in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan remain
29 December 2023 - 00:00
This year was one marked by milestones and challenges in global public health...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.