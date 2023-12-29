Ominous risk looms in the new year — but so does opportunity
The 2024 elections mark the first time in 30 years that the ANC, the devil we know, will be seriously threatened
29 December 2023 - 00:01
After the British triumph over Nazi forces at El Alamein in 1942, Winston Churchill remarked: “Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.