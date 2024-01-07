Opinion

ANC party would not be the same without the cake

The comrades need a big one, because they want to eat it and have it

07 January 2024 - 00:00 By PATRICK BULGER

The hardy annual that has become the ANC’s birthday jollification is once again upon us. Naturally, it’s a time of exaggerated exuberance among the comrades. For others, by contrast, celebrations such as they are will be muted. One thing is for sure, though, all eyes will be on the birthday cake. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | The more the ANC changes, the more it stays the same Opinion
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Doc, the hip bone’s connected to the thigh bone Opinion
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Reviled or respected, he foresaw a new world order Opinion
  4. PATRICK BULGER | Gaza revisited: Israel’s harvest of hatred Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | Fraction friction: traffic wardens trapped in policy fog Opinion & Analysis
  6. PATRICK BULGER | Spier of the Nation: debt-ridden state drowns its sorrows on ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Cry, the murderous country Opinion
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Zuma and MK party could be kingmakers in KZN Opinion
  3. PATRICK BULGER | ANC party would not be the same without the cake Opinion
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | To hope for 1994 all over again looks like wishful thinking Opinion
  5. How Chris Pappas plans to change South Africa Insight

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...