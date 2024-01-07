Don't delay the elections: vote first, talk later
South Africa is clearly at a crossroads, with no single party enjoying the confidence of an overwhelming majority to take us in one direction or another
07 January 2024 - 00:00
If it was up to Pali Lehohla, the respected academic who made a name for himself as statistician-general from 2000 to 2017, we would not be going to the polls this year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.