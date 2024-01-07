Opinion

Peter Magubane was a freedom fighter with a camera

Sadly, black journalists have unthinkingly adopted the terminology of white liberals in mischaracterising people who were really freedom fighters

07 January 2024 - 00:00 By MATHATHA TSEDU

Bra Peter Magubane is gone. With his passing, the chapter of revolutionary media players who were guerrillas with cameras, notebooks and pens shrinks further. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MATHATHA TSEDU | Peter Magubane was a South African freedom fighter who found ... Ideas
  2. MATHATHA TSEDU | We had to break the rules to keep the SABC alive Opinion
  3. OBITUARY | Enoch Duma’s pen was mightier than apartheid’s sword Opinion & Analysis
  4. OBITUARY | Hlaku Kenneth Rachidi: one of the young intellectuals who brought ... South Africa
  5. OBITUARY | Don Mattera: Poet of the revolution Insight
  6. MATHATHA TSEDU | Jessie had a sharp tongue, but for her communication was king Opinion & Analysis
  7. MATHATHA TSEDU | A tribute to freedom fighter and hero Mzondeleli Nondula Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Cry, the murderous country Opinion
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Zuma and MK party could be kingmakers in KZN Opinion
  3. PATRICK BULGER | ANC party would not be the same without the cake Opinion
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | To hope for 1994 all over again looks like wishful thinking Opinion
  5. How Chris Pappas plans to change South Africa Insight

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...