Opinion

Things to do this year: get rid of the cause of our suffering and vote the ANC into the wilderness

In 30 years, the party has single-handedly taken us from dream to nightmare. It’s enough already

07 January 2024 - 00:00

It may be a new year but the resolutions are old. They’re the same this year as they were last year and the year before. And somehow we never implement them. That initial verve and vigour to go to the gym to get rid of that stubborn potbelly and the tyre around the girth will probably falter in the end; as will the determination to buy a new home or car...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Take a royal feud, add a dose of Zuma treachery, and KZN ... Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The ANC has given democracy a bad name, but it's still the ... Opinion
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Nobody takes Cele seriously, not even the criminals — he ... Opinion
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBENI | Kissinger’s cold-blooded machinations helped shape the world ... Opinion
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Putting apologetic spin on failure, like we often do, just ... Opinion
  6. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | If non-alignment is right in Ukraine, it’s right in the ... Opinion

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Cry, the murderous country Opinion
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Zuma and MK party could be kingmakers in KZN Opinion
  3. PATRICK BULGER | ANC party would not be the same without the cake Opinion
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | To hope for 1994 all over again looks like wishful thinking Opinion
  5. How Chris Pappas plans to change South Africa Insight

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...