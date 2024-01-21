Congratulations to the matric class of 2023, who overcame many obstacles
Tales of heroism and sacrifice emerge from the dry figures, excellent as they are
21 January 2024 - 00:00
Matric is an important milestone for young people, signalling the start of their lives as adults contributing to that better society we all want. The class of 2023 is to be congratulated for attaining an 82.9% pass rate, up from 80.1% in 2022 and 76.4% in 2021...
