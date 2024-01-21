Opinion

The ANC has surrendered the future; the DA is ready to rescue SA

The president's speech in Mbombela last weekend proved useful in outlining the choice facing voters in this election

21 January 2024 - 00:00 By John Steenhuisen

The speech delivered by ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa in Mbombela last weekend revealed a great deal about the state of play as South Africa enters election season. Both in terms of what Ramaphosa said and did not say, the speech confirmed two emerging trends. First: with the election now as little as four months out, the ANC is in a state of panic over its electoral prospects. Second: as the sun sets on its time as a dominant governing party, the ANC has given up any pretence of having a forward-looking vision for the future...

