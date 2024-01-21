With the ANC’s blood in the water, political sharks are in a feeding frenzy
21 January 2024 - 00:03
The undignified rush to form new political parties, or seek coalitions, or jump from one party to the next, may have little to do with altruistic motives to serve society and more to do with selfish desires. The ANC, in power for 30 horrible years, is suddenly a hobbling, damaged and compromised hulk — and is seen as ready for the taking...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.