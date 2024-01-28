Let’s hope Israel heeds ICJ warning and the Gaza carnage ends
The eyes of the world are on Israeli actions now, and its culture of impunity has taken a blow
28 January 2024 - 00:01
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on South Africa’s case against Israel has divided world opinion along expected lines. The Western powers gave the judgment a grudging nod, while much of the rest of the world hailed it as a victory for common decency and justice in a war that has filled our newspaper pages and television screens with images of unspeakable horror and the deaths of more than 25,000 Palestinians in Gaza...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.