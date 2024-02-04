Africa should beware the second coming of Trump’s terrifying world
In his mind, the multilateral agreements and global institutions seeking to address a wide range of global challenges are nothing but intricate conspiracies meant to destroy his beloved America
The second coming of former US president Donald Trump is looming large on the horizon. He seems to have an unassailable lead in the race for nomination as the Republican candidate for the presidential election in November...
