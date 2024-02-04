The ANC’s election strategy in two words: Jacob Zuma
Ramaphosa’s presidency has been based on a lie, that his predecessor is the cause of government rot
04 February 2024 - 00:03
Slowly the ANC’s election strategy is beginning to emerge. It’s very simple. It will revolve around one man: Jacob Zuma. He was the problem. They will excitedly tell us, as though it’s a new revelation, that now that the problem is gone, they can begin with the serious business of providing the nice goodies they’ve been promising the electorate for the past 30 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.