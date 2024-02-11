Don’t emigrate – stay and fight for the change this country needs
Through emigration, the country is losing its most valuable assets: people that, as a developing economy, it can’t afford to lose
11 February 2024 - 00:00
A few years ago I had a chat with a friend about emigration. I bemoaned the fact that an increasing number of well-to-do individuals, educated at great cost to the state, were leaving the country, thus depriving it of its already depleted skills base and income by way of taxes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.