Travel broadens the mind and fattens the economy
Let’s shine our hidden gems and attract more tourists
11 February 2024 - 00:00
South Africa’s vibrant tapestry of landscapes, cultures and experiences has long captivated travellers, solidifying its position as a global tourism powerhouse. But the impact of this sector extends far beyond captivating moments and postcard-perfect vistas. Tourism in South Africa serves as a potent economic driver, fostering social cohesion and building bridges across diverse communities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.