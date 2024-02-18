Democracies under pressure globally in this election year
There is a need for renewed international solidarity to counter the increasing efforts to undermine democracy and fundamental freedoms across Africa and the world
18 February 2024 - 00:00
As South Africa prepares for elections this year, some of the world’s largest democracies, including India, the US, Indonesia and Bangladesh, are also holding elections. Africa will have the most elections of any continent, with 21, including in Botswana, Namibia, Ghana and Senegal. Thus, 2024 will be a critical year for the future of democracy globally...
