Our fearless championing of global justice will have a price
The pro-Israel lobby will ensure that life becomes more difficult for South Africa due to its defence of human rights in the Middle East, writes Lucky Mathebula
18 February 2024 - 00:00
In terms of political upheaval and uncertainty, few countries have weathered what South Africa has. Despite our relatively small GDP per capita, we have always stood for the greater good for humanity, giving us the moral high ground. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.