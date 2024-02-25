SA can’t beg, borrow or steal its way to a prosperous future
The government needs to spend in the right areas to generate economic growth — and the jobs that flow from it
25 February 2024 - 00:00
On Wednesday, 11-million unemployed South Africans were left with no hope as finance minister Enoch Godongwana missed a golden opportunity to redirect the government’s spending towards job creation and economic growth when he tabled the 2023/24 national budget before parliament...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.