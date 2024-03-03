It’s easy to worry about climate change on a full belly
03 March 2024 - 00:00
Too many rich-world politicians and climate campaigners forget that much of the world remains mired in poverty and hunger. Rich countries are increasingly replacing their development aid with climate spending. The World Bank, whose primary goal is to help people out of poverty, has now announced it will divert no less than 45% of its funding towards climate change, shifting about $40bn (R762bn) annually away from poverty and hunger...
