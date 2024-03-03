The stick still rules in our classrooms
Eradicating violence by teachers will need training in non-physical techniques for managing pupils
03 March 2024 - 00:00
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday heard an appeal in the matter of Centre for Child Law v SA Council of Educators (SACE). The matter involved sanctions imposed on two teachers found guilty of using corporal punishment. A seven-year-old child was hospitalised after the first teacher hit him with a PVC pipe, and the other case involved a 10-year-old who sustained head injuries that left her bleeding from the ears and with long-term medical complications...
