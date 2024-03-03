There’s still more chaff to be winnowed from the wheat
Roger Jardine saw the writing on the wall quite quickly, but many more politicians will be eating dirt on May 29
03 March 2024 - 00:01
Change Starts Now leader Roger Jardine was the butt of jokes this week after he failed to get us to change. Many others will soon discover that it is, indeed, easier said than done...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.