Opinion

How to reduce our soaring prison population

Education programmes for inmates and more support when they are discharged are among the measures

10 March 2024 - 00:00 By Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale

Overcrowding in correctional facilities is a challenge that not only strains our facilities, but also speaks to larger societal issues that we ought to confront. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | How AG Tsakani Maluleke ‘decided to defy the odds, take up the ... Insight
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The Malema mystery: why does this lawless lawmaker’s ... Opinion
  3. Mampara of the Week: Collen Malatji Hogarth
  4. MIKE SILUMA | Zuma’s plan for Robben Island is pregnant with ignorance Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | This election will break many hearts Opinion

Latest Videos

18 vehicle pile-up after truck accident
Humanitarian situation in Haiti capital worsens