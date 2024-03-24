Did the SAA deal stand any chance?
The question now is who can close a ‘clean deal’ with the governing elite
24 March 2024 - 00:00
Officially, the SAA transaction to establish the first post-apartheid black-owned aviation company with the region’s most lucrative landing rights and routes is off the table. The opportunity to demonstrate the liberation promise of black ownership of the commanding heights of the South African economy, by participants who are accomplished in business, evaporated with the transaction’s flows and ebbs...
