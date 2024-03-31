Safe travel is the responsibility of all road users
Remember that in every vehicle is a loved one to be met by someone at the end of the journey
31 March 2024 - 00:00
With more than 1-million vehicles on our roads this Easter weekend, the need for extra caution cannot be overstated. Many of these trips will be long-distance ones, meaning drivers will be under pressure to deliver their valuable human cargo safely to hundreds of destinations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.