Churches must again speak up against political evils, as they did during apartheid
07 April 2024 - 00:00
In between kissing babies, politicians of all stripes are fanning out across the country to attend church services and appeal for divine intervention in their quest for votes in the upcoming elections. People who spend most of their lives doing all sorts of unsavoury things, like looting, will suddenly remember there's a higher power now that the polls are upon us...
